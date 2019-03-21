Office Depot Inc (ODP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Office Depot by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Office Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Office Depot by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 56,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Office Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,234,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Office Depot by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Depot stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 254,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.71. Office Depot has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.82.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Office Depot will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

