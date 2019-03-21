Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a leading, global institutional alternative asset management firm. It seeks to deliver consistent positive risk-adjusted returns throughout market cycles, with a strong focus on risk management and capital preservation. Portfolio composition is determined by market opportunities rather than any predetermined commitment to investment discipline or geography. Our diversified, multi-strategy approach is based on global investment strategies, including merger arbitrage, convertible arbitrage, equity restructuring, credit and distressed investments, private investments and real estate. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OZM remained flat at $$15.86 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,751. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,788.13%. The business had revenue of $166.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.79 million. Research analysts predict that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $101,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erez Elisha sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $27,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,983 shares of company stock worth $447,833. Company insiders own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZM. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,976,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 205,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 5,966,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,892,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

