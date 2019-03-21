OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Receives $33.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

OCFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th.

OCFC opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Grace Vallacchi sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $42,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 46,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,994.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,884 shares of company stock worth $1,350,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 80,674 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at $257,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 96.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

