Obsidian Energy (OBE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.38

Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 700204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $197.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director John Brydson bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$97,396.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,553,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,657,683.32.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

