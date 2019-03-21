Oasis Petroleum Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,585 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,059% compared to the average volume of 223 put options.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.45 million. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 835.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,060,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $71,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,836 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 6,383,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,902,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precocity Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

