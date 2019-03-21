Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,837,908 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 68,015 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $785,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,738.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 198,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 195,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 714,625 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 253,805 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Williams Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of OAS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. 2,705,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,015,206. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

