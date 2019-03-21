Oasis Petroleum Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.45 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OAS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

