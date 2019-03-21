NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 27,689 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,602 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,886 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $2,433,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 52,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

