NVE (NVEC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

NVE stock opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.32. NVE has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $135.00.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NVE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in NVE by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NVE by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

