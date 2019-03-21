Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.59

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 2604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Get Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 49,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,414 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 242,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,468,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/nuveen-california-quality-muncpl-incmfnd-nac-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-13-59.html.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.