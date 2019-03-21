Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,043 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $27,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,348,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,775,000 after acquiring an additional 222,975 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,711,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 95,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $64.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $281.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 40.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $109,233.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,060.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $293,548.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,751.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,478 shares of company stock worth $667,285. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/nuveen-asset-management-llc-raises-stake-in-western-alliance-bancorporation-wal.html.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.