Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $30.50 Million Position in First Busey Co. (BUSE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.54% of First Busey worth $30,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Busey by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Busey by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Busey by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUSE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of BUSE opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. First Busey had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

