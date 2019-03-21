Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in El Paso Electric (EE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,827 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $26,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in El Paso Electric by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric in the third quarter worth $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in El Paso Electric by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric in the third quarter worth $240,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of El Paso Electric in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. El Paso Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $57.58 on Thursday. El Paso Electric has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.49.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that El Paso Electric will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,085 megawatts.

