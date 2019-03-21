Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Director Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. 6,796,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,809,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Nutanix Inc has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 48,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.77.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

