NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes $38,000 Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 83.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNA opened at $32.77 on Thursday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.62. Synaptics had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $425.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

