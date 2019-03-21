NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Reduces Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at $115,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

NYSE:MWA opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-reduces-position-in-mueller-water-products-inc-mwa.html.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.