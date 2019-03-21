NRG Energy (NRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.48

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.48 and last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 1808860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Deutsche Bank set a $43.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie set a $48.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.78.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,715,490.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Moser sold 34,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $1,311,136.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,602,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 47,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NRG Energy (NRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.48” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/nrg-energy-nrg-hits-new-12-month-high-at-43-48.html.

NRG Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.