Northwood Liquid Management LP Invests $8.28 Million in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,008,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,000. Lexington Realty Trust accounts for 5.6% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.01. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.04 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

