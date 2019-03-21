Northern Trust Corp Has $47.87 Million Position in WEX Inc (WEX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in WEX were worth $47,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in WEX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in WEX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in WEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $182,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of WEX to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

WEX stock opened at $184.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $203.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

