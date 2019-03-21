Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Alcoa Corp (AA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,716,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $45,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

Alcoa stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alcoa Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

