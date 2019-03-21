Northern Trust Corp Acquires 19,221 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of United Therapeutics worth $46,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10,537.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,551,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,845 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR stock opened at $121.24 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.06 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.71). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 14,108 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,601,399.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $373,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,527 shares of company stock worth $11,695,041. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $124.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/northern-trust-corp-acquires-19221-shares-of-united-therapeutics-co-uthr.html.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.