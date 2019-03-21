Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Holdings Trimmed by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $115.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.66%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

