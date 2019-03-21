North West (NWC) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

North West (TSE:NWC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a C$31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their price objective on shares of North West from C$34.00 to C$32.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of North West from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of North West from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “average” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of North West in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.25.

Get North West alerts:

Shares of TSE:NWC opened at C$28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09. North West has a one year low of C$26.59 and a one year high of C$33.16.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.