North West (NWC) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on North West from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an average rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of North West in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. North West currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.25.

TSE:NWC opened at C$28.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28. North West has a 52 week low of C$26.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. North West’s dividend payout ratio is 72.32%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

