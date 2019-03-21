Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,428,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after acquiring an additional 224,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,709,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,345,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

NYSE PEI opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $420.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.77). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $95.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $7.00 target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-cuts-holdings-in-pennsylvania-r-e-i-t-pei.html.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Read More: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.