NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Stake Lifted by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. NMI makes up approximately 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.29% of NMI worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,455,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,555,000 after purchasing an additional 910,843 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 971,988.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 670,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 670,672 shares during the last quarter. One Tusk Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $9,193,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NMI by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,439,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 455,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $298,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,172.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 39,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,036,524.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,808.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 387,073 shares of company stock worth $9,647,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,985. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.38.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. NMI had a net margin of 39.24% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

