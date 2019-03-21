Niraj Shah Sells 31,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.32, for a total value of $5,186,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,202,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Niraj Shah sold 31,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $5,233,420.00.

On Monday, February 25th, Niraj Shah sold 31,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $4,940,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Niraj Shah sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total value of $2,092,700.00.

On Monday, February 11th, Niraj Shah sold 14,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $1,673,840.00.

On Monday, January 28th, Niraj Shah sold 9,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $936,900.00.

On Monday, January 7th, Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $382,120.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Niraj Shah sold 1,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $92,570.00.

On Thursday, December 27th, Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $368,240.00.

NYSE:W traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.30. 576,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,395. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 2.06. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $173.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on W. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Wayfair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.63.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

