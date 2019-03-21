NIPPON STL & SU/S (NSSMY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking, engineering & construction, urban development, chemicals, new materials and system solutions. The Steelmaking and Fabrication operations at Nippon Steel offers steel as well as an assortment of solutions, including processing and welding. The engineering technologies could be applied in construction projects, ranging from steel, environmental and energy plants to buildings and long-span bridges. The urban development engages in transformation of low use urban districts in major cities and the sale of condominium complexes. Chemical Group undertakes operations that enhance the coal chemicals business with petrochemicals. Its new materials business supply materials solutions. NS Solutions is a source of integrated services, from system designing to subsequent development and operations. Its products include Plates, Sheets, Bars and Wire Rods, Shapes, Pipe and Tubes and Titanium. Nippon Steel Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIPPON STL & SU/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. NIPPON STL & SU/S has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter. NIPPON STL & SU/S had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIPPON STL & SU/S will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

