Nike Inc (NKE) Stake Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 6,517.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,395,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,186 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,658,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $325,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2,572.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,791,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $151,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $63.21 and a 12-month high of $88.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie set a $98.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.76.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,089,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 816,500 shares of company stock worth $63,317,465 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

