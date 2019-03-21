NI (NODK) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NODK opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. NI has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in NI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 188,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in NI in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NI in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NI by 60.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in NI by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies.

