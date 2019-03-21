Nexxus Market Cap Hits $411,973.00 (NXX)

Nexxus (CURRENCY:NXX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Nexxus token can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nexxus has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Nexxus has a total market capitalization of $411,973.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Nexxus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexxus Profile

Nexxus’ total supply is 318,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,627,219 tokens. Nexxus’ official website is www.nexxuscoin.com . Nexxus’ official Twitter account is @nexxusreward . The Reddit community for Nexxus is /r/NexxusRewards

Nexxus Token Trading

Nexxus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexxus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexxus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexxus using one of the exchanges listed above.

