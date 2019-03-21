NeXt Innovation (GSVC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GSV Capital Corp. is an externally managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of venture capital-backed, rapidly growing emerging companies. It acquires its investments through secondary market transactions, direct investments with portfolio companies and through transactions executed on public securities exchanges. The Company is managed by GSV Asset Management, LLC. “

Shares of GSVC stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. NeXt Innovation has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $9.27.

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

