Next Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Harvest Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 7,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.
Shares of IJR opened at $77.17 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $90.56.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
