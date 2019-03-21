Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $120.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nexstar Media Group traded as high as $108.73 and last traded at $108.32, with a volume of 25250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.54.
NXST has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $798.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.08%.
About Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
