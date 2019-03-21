Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) is Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises 5.5% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Nexstar Media Group worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,077,000 after acquiring an additional 555,253 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 281,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $60.30 and a one year high of $108.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $798.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 14.08%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

