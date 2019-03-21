Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,896,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,571,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.42% of Newfield Exploration worth $189,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 748.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 1,952.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 1,952.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Williams Capital lowered Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Johnson Rice lowered Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Capital One Financial lowered Newfield Exploration from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Newfield Exploration has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

NFX opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $31.46.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

