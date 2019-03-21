New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,900 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (WIRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WIRE opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $60.76.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $319.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.41 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Encore Wire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-sells-2900-shares-of-encore-wire-co-wire.html.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.