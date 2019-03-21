New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $2.66 Million in Manulife Financial Co. (MFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 187,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $19.63.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

