New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 296.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $45,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,292.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock opened at $81.33 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $597.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.64 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Macquarie set a $75.00 target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

