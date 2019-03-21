New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Director David A. Trice Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Director David A. Trice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,032.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,719. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $811.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4,467.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,577,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,547,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,052,000 after acquiring an additional 539,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,851,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,573,000 after acquiring an additional 492,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,222,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 364.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 397,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after acquiring an additional 311,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

