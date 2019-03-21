New Home (NWHM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.61

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 1370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

ValuEngine downgraded New Home from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $91.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). New Home had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $229.67 million during the quarter.

In other news, CIO Thomas Redwitz sold 5,300 shares of New Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $31,906.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 103,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,257.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Heeschen bought 7,500 shares of New Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,791.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,700 shares of company stock worth $75,388 and sold 49,598 shares worth $272,913. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWHM. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of New Home by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 859,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Home by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 126,293 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of New Home in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Home by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,027,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of New Home by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 846,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Home (NYSE:NWHM)

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

