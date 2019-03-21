Nevro (NVRO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NVRO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nevro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Nevro stock opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Nevro has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.39 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nevro by 1,654.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,490,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $36,675,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,316,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,183,000 after purchasing an additional 911,332 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,763,000 after purchasing an additional 562,933 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $21,627,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

