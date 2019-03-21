NevaCoin Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $14,599.00 and $5.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004377 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000478 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NevaCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 3,824,065 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

