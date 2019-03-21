Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.69% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $44,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $150.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,281. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.68, a PEG ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.86. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.32 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $671,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,976,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $156,155.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,294.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,054. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

