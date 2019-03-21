Neogen (NEOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.76 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Get Neogen alerts:

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. Neogen has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $313,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,835.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,275 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Neogen by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.