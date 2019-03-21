NEM 1-Day Volume Tops $23.50 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. NEM has a total market capitalization of $437.73 million and approximately $23.50 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Upbit, Cryptopia and Coinbe. During the last week, NEM has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

NEM Profile

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kryptono, Coinsuper, OKEx, Zaif, BTC Trade UA, Bitbns, Binance, Cryptopia, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Kuna, Poloniex, CoinTiger, B2BX, Koineks, Huobi, Indodax, Crex24, COSS, Coinbe, Bittrex, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Iquant, Liquid, HitBTC, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

