Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,147 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nike by 6,517.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,395,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,186 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $224,658,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 352.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $325,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Nike by 2,572.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,791,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $151,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nike to $87.06 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Pivotal Research upgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Nike from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.76.

Shares of NKE opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $63.21 and a 1 year high of $88.59. The stock has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $12,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,539,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,276,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 816,500 shares of company stock worth $63,317,465. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

