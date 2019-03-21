Navin Shenoy Sells 8,551 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC) Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $464,575.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Navin Shenoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 26th, Navin Shenoy sold 14,493 shares of Intel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $768,563.79.

On Monday, February 4th, Navin Shenoy sold 1,626 shares of Intel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $79,056.12.

On Thursday, January 31st, Navin Shenoy sold 1,821 shares of Intel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $85,113.54.

On Monday, January 28th, Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of Intel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $69,994.98.

Intel stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

