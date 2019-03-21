Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $263,546.00 and $113,932.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Naviaddress Profile

NAVI is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

