Nautilus (NLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.86

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 5846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Sidoti cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nautilus Company Profile (NYSE:NLS)
Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.
